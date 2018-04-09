Panaji Police arrested one Assam natives working in the housekeeping department on a Casino vessel for committing theft of 50 liquor bottles worth Rs 1 lakh from the vessel. Poilce are on lookout for the other accused.

The accused identified as Aminul Islam and Bitupan Borah who were working in the housekeeping department of Deltin Jack Casino Vessel committed theft of 50 alchohol bottles worth Rs 1 lakh from the vessel belonging to Highstreet Cruises and entertainment pvt ltd. Bitupan Borah was arrested at the airport today while trying to flee from the state.