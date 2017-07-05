In two separate chain snatching incident, duo moving on without number plate bike succeeded in relieving two ladies of their gold ornaments. Both incidents took place in the evening in the time span of half an hour. First duo succeeded in snatching ‘mangalsutra’ of 4.5 ” tolle’ at St Cruz, and later thieves succeeded in snatching gold chain at Sanjivani hospital, Curti-Ponda. Girija Gaude and Rajeshwari Gauda are the victims. In both incidents number plate was not recorded by the victims. Ponda Police investigating.