Two labourers from a canoe that had gone for fishing fell in the water while the canoe was nearing the Baina shore on Sunday morning. One of the labour who fell in the water was pulled out, while 25 year old Chhattisgarh resident Shrikant Yadav went missing. Search and rescue operation was carried out but Yadav could not be traced. Eight canoe members including the canoe owner Naga Tandel were could manage to come safely to the shore.