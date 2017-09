Penalty of Rs 30,000 each has been imposed on one local food vendor and a supplier from Kerala by North Goa District Magistrate for dealing with misbranded products. Food safety officer had detained the consignment of the vendors at Margao Railway Station on August 30, 2016 and balance stock of Rs. 320 kgs was seized.Penalty has been levied on local food vendor Siva Gurunathan of A.B. Chips, Zuarinagar and Bala Murugan of A .B.Chips, Kunnur Kerla.