Two Goan youngsters will be vying for championship of a popular reality show named ‘India Banega Manch’ on a leading TV channel on Sunday July 9. The duo Sakshi Kurtarker and Amit Rajput have managed to reach finals of the reality show. Presently they are in Mumbai preparing for the finals. This reality show is not judged by a fixed set of judges but by passer-by’s and audience asthe performers perform at public places