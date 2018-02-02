2 illegal quarries at Dharbandora raided, machinery and vehicles seized By Digital Goa - February 2, 2018, 8 :20 pm Dharbandora Mamlatdar today raided alleged illegal laterite quarries at Marad and Moisall in Dharbandora and seized JCB, trucks and other equipments. At Marad 2 power tillers and 2 trucks were attached while at Moisai 1 JCB and 1 Truck was attached. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Assessment survey for DSS, GA and Laadli Laxmi Schemes Underway Digital Goa - February 2, 2018, 8 :45 pm 2 illegal quarries at Dharbandora raided, machinery and vehicles seized Digital Goa - February 2, 2018, 8 :20 pm Nobel Laureates endorse strong education system that recognizes importance of science Digital Goa - February 2, 2018, 7 :13 pm Zuari bridge to be closed for vehicular traffic from 6am to 9am on Feb... Digital Goa - February 2, 2018, 5 :59 pm