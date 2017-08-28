Home Breaking News 2 more arrested in Margao with 2 kg ganja worth Rs 2... 2 more arrested in Margao with 2 kg ganja worth Rs 2 lakh. By Digital Goa - August 28, 2017, 6 :19 pm 2 more arrested in Margao with 2 kg ganja worth Rs 2 lakh. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Objections & Suggestions Invited For Draft Rules Related To The Goa Real Estate... Team Digital Goa - August 24, 2017, 8 :40 pm Mhadayi Water Disputes Tribunal becomes infructuous and meaningless post SC verdict –MBA Team Digital Goa - August 24, 2017, 8 :12 pm Bike thief arrested by Vasco police Digital Goa - August 23, 2017, 10 :43 pm Bypolls : Final Polling figures stand at Panaji 70% and Valpoi 79.8% Team Digital Goa - August 23, 2017, 6 :48 pm