Two roberry cases and one burglary attempt was reported in Ponda last night.

One Mobile shop was burgled and thieves decamped with 7 mobiles and cash of Rs 20000 from a shop at upper bazar, Ponda last night.

In another incident one bike has been stolen from Silvanagar, Ponda. Robbers also attempted to break open a flat in Ponda.

Residents are expressing shock as to how police vigil fails to curb such incidents. “Robbery cases are on the rise. Are Police Jeeps just wasting fuel by roaming around at night time?” questioned an irritated Ponda local.