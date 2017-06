The three youth involved in the attack on the car of one Yashwant Bandekar in Vasco on Wednesday, have been identified and two of them arrested by Vasco police under section 151 crpc. The rider Rajat Khorjuvekar, 22, has also been challaned for rash and negligent driving. The other two are Benjamin Fernandes, 24 and a minor. The Vasco police traced the trio with the help of CCTV and intelligence information on Friday.