दक्षिण गोव्यात अमलीपदार्थ विक्रेत्यांचा वावर वाढला असून पोलिसानी 2017 मध्ये यातील अनेक संशयितांना अटक केली असून 69 गुन्हे दाखल केल्याची माहिती पोलिसांनी दिली. यातील काहींवर खटले दाखल केल्याचेही त्यांनी सांगितले.