The office of the administrator of comunidade, South Goa zone, today demolished 20 allegedly illegal houses located on comunidade land at Peddamoll in Sirvoi, on Tuesday. The demolition was carried under under heavy police protection.

Earlier, comunidade attorney and QMC employee Subodh Sirvoikar had recommended the demolition of 130 illegal houses on comunidade land. However, the encroachers appealed against the order and the comunidade, based on the administrator’s recommendation, issued demolition orders for only 20 houses which do not have electricity and water connections.