20 old KTC buses to be replaced By Digital Goa - December 27, 2017, 7 :49 pm KTC will replace 20 old buses from January 1, 2018 on all major interstate routes like Goa Belgaulm, Solapur, Pune. Out of the 20 buses 3 are luxury buses informed KTC officials. The luxury buses will run on Solapur and Pune route. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Mamlatdar stays sluice gate lease auction process in St Andre area Digital Goa - December 27, 2017, 10 :36 pm High level of pollution in Mandovi is result of ‘Casinoisation’ – AAP Digital Goa - December 27, 2017, 10 :11 pm Reconstitution of GSPCB challenged in HC Digital Goa - December 27, 2017, 10 :06 pm Local arrested with Rs 11,000 worth Ganja Digital Goa - December 27, 2017, 9 :21 pm