Home Breaking News 2017 Gujarat Assembly Polls will take place in 2-phase on Dec 10... 2017 Gujarat Assembly Polls will take place in 2-phase on Dec 10 and 14. The counting of votes would be held on December 18 By Digital Goa - October 26, 2017, 11 :13 am 2017 Gujarat Assembly Polls will take place in 2-phase on Dec 10 and 14. The counting of votes would be held on December 18 - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Calangute Police bust another sex racket, two pimps arrested, 2 girls from West Bengal... Digital Goa - October 25, 2017, 10 :07 pm Education Dept revises special grant scheme to Konkani & Marathi Primary schools Digital Goa - October 25, 2017, 9 :54 pm Adulterated Liquor seized at Anmod Ghat Digital Goa - October 25, 2017, 8 :01 pm Child Rights commission issues safety guidelines to schools Digital Goa - October 25, 2017, 7 :53 pm