Goa Congress today filed a disqualification petition in the High Court against Health Minister and former Congress MLA Vishwajeet Rane.

“We have prayed to the court that Vishwajit should be prevented from contesting the bypoll for violating Whip ,” said Congress leader Ramakant Khalap.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled on May 16. “Court will give justice. All Congress MLAs have signed the petition. We all are united. Not a single MLA will split” said Congress Legislative Party leader Babu Kavlekar. We have not taken signature from Pratapsing Rane he added.