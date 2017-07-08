One Ramaiyya Hanumant Lamani(23), a resident of Panaji market was arrested by Ponda Police today allegedly for kidnapping a minor girl from Calangute. Police informed that Ramaiyya kidnapped the girl when she was returning home from her primary school. When Ponda police caught hold of the accused late evening today he was heavily under the influence of alcohol. The reason for the kidnapping is not yet known. The accused will be handed over to Calangute police station as the crime has occurred at Calangute