According to an RTI reply accessed by a local activist in support of relatives of several of the foreign tourists who died in Goa, a shocking 245 foreigners have died in Goa in the last 12 years – approx 20 deaths a year.The RTI reply that details the cause, time and place of death at four coastal police stations where foreigners mostly frequent, has classified a majority of these deaths as “natural”. However, the relatives have alleged foul play in most of these cases and expressed dissatisfaction with the line of investigation.