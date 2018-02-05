Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will launch 25 bike ambulances on February 8 to mostly cater to tourism belt and other hot-spots. Total 50 bike ambulances will be introduced in Goa in next six month, Health Minister Rane said.
After Karnataka Goa is set to become the second State in the country to launch such bike-ambulances for reducing the response time of help in case of medical emergencies.
Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will launch 25 bike ambulances on February 8 to mostly cater to tourism belt and other hot-spots. Total 50 bike ambulances will be introduced in Goa in next six month, Health Minister Rane said.