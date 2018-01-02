Home Breaking News 25 yr old Labourer from Jharkhand murdered by his colleague at IDC,... 25 yr old Labourer from Jharkhand murdered by his colleague at IDC, Verna By Digital Goa - January 2, 2018, 9 :59 am 25 yr old Labourer from Jharkhand murdered by his colleague at IDC, Verna - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Tide alert issued to low lying areas for Jan 2 to Jan 5 Digital Goa - January 1, 2018, 10 :31 pm Goans knows the compulsions under which GF had to stich alliance – Trojano Digital Goa - January 1, 2018, 10 :26 pm No processions & demonstrations without prior permission in North Goa -govt order Digital Goa - December 30, 2017, 7 :23 pm Senior citizen dies after being hit by a car while alighting bus at Benaulim Digital Goa - December 30, 2017, 7 :09 pm