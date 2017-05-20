Home News 271 nominations filed on 2nd day of nomination filing for Panchayat polls News 271 nominations filed on 2nd day of nomination filing for Panchayat polls By Team Digital Goa - May 20, 2017, 9 :42 am Total 271 nominations have been filed today for contesting the Panchayat Polls to be held in June. South Goa – 105 nominations and North Goa 166 nominations . - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS CM Parrikar to meet BJP workers in party office periodically Team Digital Goa - May 20, 2017, 9 :44 am Terekhol villagers stare at power cut for pending dues to Maharashtra Team Digital Goa - May 20, 2017, 9 :43 am Few mining leaseholders deposit Bank guarantee to GSPCB on set deadline Team Digital Goa - May 20, 2017, 9 :41 am Babush may join Congress soon Team Digital Goa - May 20, 2017, 9 :40 am