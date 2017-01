272 candidates are left in fray for 40 constituencies for Goa Elections 2017 after scrutiny of  nominations by election commission. St Andre, Cortalim & Velim got max 12 nominations each.

127 candidates from North Goa and 145 candidates from South Goa are in fray but the final picture will be clear after withdrawals tomorrow.

Of the 405 nominations received 133 were rejected.