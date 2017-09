Crime branch has arrested 3 accused namely Johnny D’souza(Mapusa), Vinay Kumar Nishad ( Chimbel),and Vittal Lamani( Mapusa) and rescued one girl procured for the purpose of prostitution. Two accused Avdesh Rai and Ankur rai are absconding. Accused have been remanded to 6 days police custody. Police informed that the accused were running a prostitution racket under the garb of a Spa and guest house at Saligao. Avdesh, Ankur and Johny are partners in the business, police said.