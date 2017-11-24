Home News 3 children to undergo cochlear implant surgery at GMC tomorrow News 3 children to undergo cochlear implant surgery at GMC tomorrow By Digital Goa - November 24, 2017, 6 :05 pm Cochlear implant surgeries will be be conducted on 3 children in Goa Medical College(GMC) & Hospital tomorrow. Government has identified 10 more hearing impaired children for treatment. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS NABARD assesses Credit potential for South Goa District to Rs 3635 crores Digital Goa - November 24, 2017, 5 :45 pm Team Dangal’ led by Nitesh Tiwari, conducts a master class at IFFI 2017 Digital Goa - November 23, 2017, 10 :22 pm Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron team pays homage to Kundan Shah at IFFI Goa 2017 Digital Goa - November 23, 2017, 10 :18 pm Age appropriate syllabus on cards for Goan kids Digital Goa - November 23, 2017, 6 :34 pm