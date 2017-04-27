The Passion Trip

GITS India along with the 4.59 am Club and Y.A.H.A. (Young At Heart Always) are organising a 3 days Passion Trip from 29th April (Sat) to 1st May, 2017 (Monday) for adults of all ages on the theme-Live life, don’t just exist.

The unique Trip would involve travel and stay at scenic spots in Goa and Castle Rock in Karnataka.

The Passion Trip aims to rejuvenate as well as add zest and meaning in the lives of the participants. The programme would involve night treks, waterfall hunting, jungle walks, cricketainment, group challenges, campfire, inspiration sharing, team-karaoke, power yoga, etc. The trip commence at 7.00 pm on 29th April evening and return by 6.30 pm on 1st May

Details are on website-www.gitsindiagoa.com or call 9372043851.