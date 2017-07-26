Three insulated trucks were inaugurated today by fisheries minister under a scheme for financial assistance to purchase 10 tone insulated trucks under blue revolution. Total of 15 trucks of 10 ton each are ready under the scheme. Centre has allocated Rs 9 crore to Goa’s fisheries sector under the Blue Revolution for the 2016-17.The objective of Blue Revolution is to increase fisheries production in a sustainable manner for the economic prosperity of the fishing community in particular and the state in general. A total of 13 schemes have been listed under the Blue Revolution.