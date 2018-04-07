Three petrol pump attendants at a Petrol station at Vasco were arrested today for swindling money to the tune of Rs 3.30 lakh.

Vasco police arrested three petrol pump attendants of Karma Petrol station on Saturday for doing fraud of Rs 3.30 lakhs at the petrol pump. Amol Jadhav, a resident of Baina, Abdul Rushid from Assam and Damodar Narvekar from Mangor Hill have been taken into 2 days police custody.