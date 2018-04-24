3 rescued by lifeguards from drowning during weekend By Digital Goa - April 24, 2018, 9 :56 pm Three persons including two tourists were rescued by lifeguards in three different drowning incidents during the weekend. Beaches all across Goa are experiencing holiday rush with hundreds thronging the beaches to seek respite from scorching heat. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Bal Gramsabhas and special gramsabhas held in many panchayats across Goa Digital Goa - April 24, 2018, 10 :03 pm 3 rescued by lifeguards from drowning during weekend Digital Goa - April 24, 2018, 9 :56 pm Results of std XII on April 28 Digital Goa - April 24, 2018, 9 :20 pm Mock drill at Zuari Agro Chemicals on April 26 Digital Goa - April 24, 2018, 8 :58 pm