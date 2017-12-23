3494 notices have been served to traffic violators with inputs from public traffic sentinels. Ove 870 persons have registered as traffic sentinel with the Goa police. Started on Novemebr 10 the ‘Traffic sentinel scheme’, is a platform on WhatsApp through which citizens can report traffic violations in the state to the traffic cell, and earn cash rewards.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar presented rewards for the winners of Traffic Sentinel Scheme at Police Headquarters today. Parrikar also announced a bumper reward, wherein lucky traffic sentinel would be the recipient of a motorcycle and four wheeler. “I hope that by 2019 deaths on the road should be reduced to 50 percent and zero death on the roads in the coming years,” CM said.