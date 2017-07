Goa government incurred a little above Rs 31 crore expenditure to conduct Assembly election of 2012.

Whereas more than Rs 35 cr expenditure was incurred on assembly election of 2017 out of which bills of Rs 26 cr 11 lakh have been paid and bills of Rs 9 cr 15 lakh are under process said a written answer tabled by CM Parrikar in reply to question of MLA Alex Reginald Lourenco.