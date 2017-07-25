Common recruitment will be done for common RRs. List for the full year will be published so that candidates don’t have to appear for interview again and again , Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar informed the assembly.
Recruitment for children of freedom fighters will be done in one shot said CM. List of 362 companionate grounds jobs will be cleared within year in one shot, CM added.
