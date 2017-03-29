Give Your Kids A Gift This Summer



Enrol them in the most educative camp happening in Goa!!

MrugayaXpeditions announces its 3rd Nature Camp for children in the age group of 9-16. Activities include nature exploration, education, adventure, learning, creativity, leadership, team-building, discovery and loads of fun. Children get an opportunity to interact and learn from subject matter specialists and local artisans

Venue: Nature’s Nest, Tambdi-Surla

Dates: 17-19 April, 2017

Fees: Rs. 4,700/- only inclusive of pick-up and drop from strategic locations, stay in well furnished cottages, all meals, resource person fees and all activities.

Contact: 9763380466/9423885319