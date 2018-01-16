4 cases booked on 2 dairies at Keri & Parye by legal metrology dept By Digital Goa - January 16, 2018, 3 :29 pm In two different raids in dairies at Keri and Parye the legal metrology department seized improper measuring equipment’s including electronic weighing scales and dipping measure. Four cases were booked by the department against violators. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS WRD team constituted to monitor activities at Kankumbi Digital Goa - January 16, 2018, 9 :47 pm Goa Govt to move for interlocutory application before Mahadayi tribunal Digital Goa - January 16, 2018, 8 :51 pm 4 cases booked on 2 dairies at Keri & Parye by legal metrology dept Digital Goa - January 16, 2018, 3 :29 pm WRD Minister calls Karnataka government habitual liar Digital Goa - January 16, 2018, 2 :20 pm