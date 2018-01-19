4 New Galleries to be opened at Goa State Museum By Digital Goa - January 19, 2018, 6 :00 pm The Directorate of Museums has announced the opening of four galleries at the Goa State Museum. The same will be open to public from Monday to Friday from9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. except on public holidays said the directorate officials. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Market Goa as gateway to India: US consul general Digital Goa - January 19, 2018, 9 :40 pm Rs 20.19 lakh worth tobacco products seized from Bethora resident Digital Goa - January 19, 2018, 9 :32 pm Goa Forward asks Congress why opinion poll day was ignored for past 50 years Digital Goa - January 19, 2018, 9 :13 pm MMC to stop Ammonia transportation in its jurisdiction – Naik Digital Goa - January 19, 2018, 8 :18 pm