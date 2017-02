First time women voters are being welcomed in pink polling booths with pink teddy bears this election.

The Election Commission has introduced Model Polling Booths for the first time in Elections 2017 – All Women Pink polling booths – one in each constituency, and first time women voters are being welcomed with teddy bears as a token for exercising their democratic right.

There are 5,64,142 female voters in the state. Total 32,354 are the first-time voters between the age group of 18-19 years.