Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Goa, Kunal addressed the media today on the backdrop of the announcement of state assembly elections on 4 Feb 2017.

“In all 20 thousand government officials will be on election duty. All govt properties will be cleared from defacement in 24 hours,” Kunal said.

All Bars and vendors as well as distributors will be monitored. No government vehicle shall be allowed to be used for political purpose he added.

40 thousand first time voters have been registered this time CEO informed.