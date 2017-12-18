Around 40,000 sq mtr land has been identified by the government at Verna to set up treatment plant for garbage from Salcete and Mormugao, CM told the house. “Government is ready to buy 48,000 sq mtr of land from Lotoulim communidades for the purpose of land fill,” he added.

The process of handing over the land for the centralized plant to Goa solid waste management plant is in process.