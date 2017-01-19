A total of 405 nominations have been received for the next months Assembly elections in Goa till the last date of filing papers today.

On the last day today, a total of 211 nominations were received by poll authorities.

“We have received 405 nominations from all 40 constituencies,” Additional Chief Electoral Officer Narayan Navti told reporters.

The scrutiny of the applications would be conducted tomorrow. The last date of the withdrawal of candidature is January 21.

Maximum number of 15 candidates filed their nominations from Cortalim constituency located in South Goa, followed by 14 each in St Andre and Vasco constituencies.

Cortalim is represented by BJP minister Alina Saldanha.

While 12 nominations each were received from St. Cruz and Canacona constituencies, 11 candidates filed their papers each from Sankhalim, Velim and Fatorda.

Pernem constituency has 11 contenders while Panaji, Mapusa, Siolim, Navelim, Benaulim has ten candidates each, before scrutiny.

Margao and Calangute constituencies have the minimum of four candidates filing their nominations for the February 4 polls.

