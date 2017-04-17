45 villagers including 23 women of remote Sattari village of Sonshi will spend their sixth night in Colvale Jail tonight. Their crime: they dared to raise voice against the unbearable water and air pollution by a mining giant operating in the area. 25 children, who are facing tough time in the absence of their parents, marched on Valpoi police station today demanding release of their parents. Though court granted bail to poor villagers yesterday on a surety of Rs 10,000 each, villagers have refused to pay whopping Rs 4.5 lakh stating that they have committed no crime and cant afford to raise this amount.