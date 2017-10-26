45% of the 188 Panchayats in Goa have been identified as economically weaker Panchayats.Goa government has notified the list of 85 Weaker Panchayats eligible for grants from the Government under (Grant of Financial Assistance of Economically Weaker Panchayats for Strengthening their Administration) Schemes for grants from the Government for the year 2017-18.

16 Panchayats of Pernem Block – Agarwada-Chopdem, Alorna, Casarvarnem, Chandel-Hassapur, Corgao, Ibrampur-Hankhane, Khajne-Amere—Poroscadem, Morjim, Ozarim, Paliem, Parcem ,Querim-Terecol ,Tamboxem-Mopa- -Ugvem , Torxem , Tuem , Warkhand Nagzar 12 Panchayats of Bardez Block – Nachinola , Nadora , Oxel , Camurlim , Pirna , Pomburpa- -Olaulim , Revora ,Verla-Canca , Sirsaim , Moira , Ucassaim-Paliem Punola , Bastora 8 Panchayats of Sattari Block – Bhironda, Cotorem, Dongurli-Thane, Guleli, Nagargao, Pissurlem, Sanvordem, Querim 7 Panchayats of Canacona Block – Shristhal ,Cotigao , Gaondongrem , Agonda , Poinguinim , Cola , Loliem-Polem 6 Panchayats of Sanguem Block – Bhati, Curdi, Kalay, Neturlim, Sanvordem, Uguem 5 Panchayats of Tiswadi Block – Azossim Mandur, Chodan Madel, Cumbharjua, Sao Matias, St. Lawrence (Agassaim) 5 Panchayats of Ponda Block – Durbhat , Querim , Volvoi , Wadi-Telaulim , Vere-Vaghurme 11 Panchayats of Bicholim Block – Advalpal , Mencurem- -Dhumashe , Surla , Mulgao , Naroa , Ona-MaulinguemCurchirem , Piligao , Salem , Sirigao , Mayem , Velguem 10 Panchayats of Salcete Block – Chandor-Cavorlim , Guirdolim , Rachol , Sarzora , Paroda , Assolna , Dramapur-Sirlim , Rumdamol Davorlim , Macasana , Nuvem 3 Panchayats of Quepem Block – Ambaulim, Morpirla, Naqueri-Betul and 1 each from Mormugao -Chicolna-Bogmalo and Dharbandora – Kirlapal-Dabal