Health Minister Vishwajit Rane held a joint meeting of Sonshi villagers today and offered to pay the bond to release the villagers who have been arrested. Advocate representing Sonshi villagers was also present at the meeting. Prior to this meeting the Sonshi villagers had met the arrested villagers at Colvale jail. “Villagers have agreed to accept the bond. The process has already started,” said Vishwajit after the meet.