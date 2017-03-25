Home Events 4th all Goa cricket tournament@ Upasnagar Sancoale on 26th March Events 4th all Goa cricket tournament@ Upasnagar Sancoale on 26th March By Team Digital Goa - March 25, 2017, 11 :22 am 4th all Goa cricket tournament@ Kalabhavan ground, Upasnagar Sancoale organised by Shooting Stars Sports & Cultural Club on 26th march & 2nd April. 1st prize 30000 & 2nd prize 20000rs &winner trophy - Advertisement -EDITOR PICKS CM Presents Rs 16,270 Crore Goa Budget 2017-18 Team Digital Goa - March 24, 2017, 11 :06 pm Sakhali MLA Pramod Sawant Is New Speaker of Goa legislative assembly Team Digital Goa - March 22, 2017, 1 :32 pm CM Parrikar Allocates Portfolios To His Minsters Team Digital Goa - March 20, 2017, 4 :47 pm Public Hearing To Discuss MPT Expansion Plans Postponed Team Digital Goa - March 20, 2017, 12 :58 pm