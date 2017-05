United Boys of Guirim presents

4th all Goa football Tie Breaker tournament

near Guirim cross roads junction on Sunday

14th May 2017

from 12.30 PM onwards.

3 side tournament with entry fee of Rs. 300 per team and

1st Prize will be cash of INR 8000 and Runners up cash of INR 4000.

For any further enquiries please call Dhiraj 8329673619/ James 9823711940/ Amey 9923640332.