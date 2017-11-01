Five cardiac ambulances will be deployed in Health department soon informed Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane. “Doctors on these ambulances will be attached to casualty department. This will increase window period of heart attack patient,” added the health minister.
Three posts have been created in Dental college and Hospital Minister added.
