5 of the 7 candidates contesting for Goa Assembly Bye Elections, 2017 from Valpoi and Panaji Constituency to be held on 23rd August, 2017 have declared assets worth more than a crore. Independent candidate from Panaji Kenneth Silveira tops the list with declared assets worth Rs 26 crore followed by Vishwajeet Rane(BJP) with assets worth Rs 21 crore. The declared assets of the remaining candidates are as follows – Manohar Parrikar-BJP (6 cr), Roy Naik-Congress (1.3 Cr), Girish Chodankar-Congress (1.1 cr), Anand Shirodkar-GSM ( 57 lakh) and Rohidas Sada Gaonkar-Independent (44 lakh). Other than Girish Chodankar who is a teacher by profession the rest of the candidates are businessman /self employed.

Of the 7 candidates only one candidate, Vishwajeet Rane has declared of having one criminal case against him.

This data has been released by Goa Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) by analysing the self-sworn affidavits of all 7 candidates.