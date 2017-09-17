In a major tragedy 5 people from Goa including 4 women were washed away while picnicking at Nagarmadi waterfall near Karwar this afternoon.

Bodies of 2 women have been recovered while search is on for the remaining 3 missing persons.

A police spokesperson said the dead — Frencila Pereira, 21, and Fiona Pacheco, 28 — were picnicking along with a group of 50-odd people from Raia village in South Goa at the picturesque Nagarmadi waterfalls in Karnataka’s Karwar district located along the Goa border.

Due to heavy rain there was sudden rise in water flow at the falls which washed away the picnicker.