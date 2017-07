In view of increased number of vandalization incidents in South Goa, Goa Police has procured two more IRB platoons and one district reserve platoon for increasing patrolling in affected area. Meanwhile, TCP Minister Vijay Sardessai has ruled out hand of any political party in the recent incidents of desecrations in South Goa. Police have got some clues and the culprits will be caught soon, Sardessai said after meeting senior police officials