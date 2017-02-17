The old terminal building of the Dabolim airport will be demolished and parallel taxi track would be constructed said Chairman of Airport Authority of India(AAI) Gurudas Mohapatra. This according to him will enhance the passenger handling capacity of the airport.

Goa is among six top airports which have been taken up as top airports under AAI and their development is being looked after by the headquarters of AAI. Short term developments like escalators, self checking machines; inline baggage system etc would be seen in six months while long term enhancements will be completed in 3 years time.

“AAI is spending about 500 crores on this developmental works. The number of passengers at Dabolim is increasing and Mopa will be ready in another three years time. Both airports will have enough passengers and aircrafts to serve North and South Goa,” Mohapatra informed.

An expert committee is looking after the multi level parking issue at the airport. Besides this three new parking bays will also come up Dabolim.