Home Breaking News 51 year old woman killed in hit & run case at Verna... 51 year old woman killed in hit & run case at Verna last night By Team Digital Goa - January 9, 2017, 10 :12 am 51 year old woman killed in hit & run case at Verna last night NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike399FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Portuguese PM should apologise for the destruction done in Goa –Sudin Team Digital Goa - January 9, 2017, 12 :45 pm Parrikar Told Me To Merge MGP With BJP & Become CM, I Refused-Sudin Team Digital Goa - January 9, 2017, 12 :19 pm Dubai passenger traveling with 3 kg gold arrested at Goa Airport - - January 9, 2017, 10 :53 am Banks defer decision to charge transaction fee on card payments at petrol pumps Team Digital Goa - January 8, 2017, 11 :14 pm