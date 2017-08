A total of 30 polling stations have been set up for Panaji constituency and 46 polling stations are being set up in Valpoi. Total of 51,000 voters will decide the fate of the 7 candidates in both the constituencies. Panaji has a total of 22,196 voters, of which 10640 are male voters and 11556 are female voters. There are 28868 voters in Valpoi of which 14340 are male and 14528 are female. In both the constituencies women voters are more than men .