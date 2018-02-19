52,000 beneficiaries have benefited from Ladli Laxmi scheme of Goa Government informed Governor Mridula Sinha in her address to the State legislative assembly.

“Goa Government has spent Rs 520 crore on 52,000 Ladli Laxmi scheme beneficiaries till date. Rs 220 crore have been disbursed to 1.51 lakh beneficiaries of Griha Aadhar scheme till date,” she added.

“Government is committed to achieve open defecation-free Goa mission by October 2, 2018,” she said.

In her speech the governor also listed out the initiatives such as contract farming, food parks, cooperative farming, etc which the Goa government plans to undertake with the aim of doubling farmers income by 2022.