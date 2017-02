53.5% voter turnout was reported in Goa by 1pm of which 25% voters were male and 28 % were females.

North Goa – 55% – 27% were male and 28% – female

North Goa – 52% – 24% were male and 28% – female

Approximately 53.5 % i.e 5,94,323 voters in Goa have voted so far.